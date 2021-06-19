On June 6, First Baptist Church of Southern Pines had a couple of gentlemen come and speak to the congregation on the subject of addiction. They were members of an Alcoholics Anonymous group that meets weekly in our church.
The first told of his own struggle and how AA had helped turn his life around. He is a successful businessman in our county and has been sober since last century. He also told of going to the detox center at the hospital one night and there met a young man, who was in detox, and not for the first time.
Conversation led to the young man coming to an AA meeting and the rest is history. He was the second speaker and also is clean and sober, finished college and has a very important and successful career.
Several things struck me. The first is the commitment members of AA have to one another, not just themselves. The second — and this was emphasized — was that you have to put trust in a higher power.
This organization is 86 years old now and has helped untold thousands change their lives for the good. One is a neighbor friend of mine who just received his “31” pin — 31 years of sobriety.
Thank you, AA, for the good you do in our community and our nation.
George D. Griffin
Pinehurst
