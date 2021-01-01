As we close out 2020 I reflect on all that I am thankful for.
A family member defeated several significant medical issues this year. My children are flourishing. Yeshua, the Messiah, is still on the throne.
I am also thankful: to see our patriotic spirit reemerging after a long furlough; for the renaissance of Constitutional Republicanism among the body politic; record participation in elections this year; increasing numbers of regular people running for office at all levels; more people willing to stand up for their Creator-endowed rights; questioning the prevailing wisdom of life-long, privileged, self-proclaimed ‘experts’ of the government; a spiritual awakening of a remnant of people willing to stand for the truths of our Declaration and Constitution.
Locally, I am thankful that Moore County has a news outlet willing to publish the thoughts of the people despite a cacophony of voices to stifle free expression; for a few, brave, local leaders willing to operate constitutionally rather than as communist, fascist, socialists.
2020 was surely a year of conflict and struggle; and, just as time and pressure makes diamonds, tough times often create precious stones in our lives.
Nick Lasala, Cameron
