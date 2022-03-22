I am writing in response to the article titled “Treatment Program Seeks Funding from Commissioners” published in your newspaper on Wednesday, March 9.
I would like to start off by emphasizing what a great service the Samaritan Colony is doing for the local community. Battling addiction is extremely difficult and can often lead to the prison system or death. By not only providing a place where people can manage their addiction, but a safe and helpful environment where one can have shelter, a paying job and maintain personal responsibility while still being supported by a community of their peers, the Samaritan Colony is truly a place that helps the community.
The number of North Carolinians dying from a drug- related overdose increased 26 percent in our first full year of a pandemic. This is an extremely disturbing statistic that seemingly few acknowledge. I am grateful to the Samaritan Colony for opening their hearts even more to try to further serve the community.
The endorsement of the project by Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields is big, not only in terms of public support, but also it helps destigmatize and devilify drug addiction.
Thank you for expanding a place that the community needs now more than ever.
Jackson Washington, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.