Pinehurst is a wonderful community. We have a beautiful village, excellent golf courses and other amenities, aesthetically pleasing neighborhoods, a relaxed atmosphere, relatively low crime and moderate taxes. An improved library is a very worthy goal.
However, the recent letter in question asks for a “world class” facility and that it be accomplished forthwith. This is ridiculous.
Would the community benefit from an improved library? Of course. However, a very good library for a small village need not be, and should not be, “world class.” Furthermore, to suggest, as the letter does, that location, size and national landmark status are secondary issues is wrong. These are important matters which will have long range financial and non-financial consequences to the village.
These issues should not, as suggested in the letter, be left to the village staff. Rather, these are issues which the council must seriously deliberate.
Last and by no means least, the letter fails to mention anything about the cost of the project. One clearly gets the feeling from the tone of the letter that the cost of the project, including future increased operating costs, are unimportant to the signatories. The current moderate tax burden on residents is due to the deliberate and prudent manner in which past boards have viewed the budget process.
I urge the board in considering the proposal for a new library to continue with prudent conservative budgeting and a real concern for the tax burden which will be placed upon village taxpayers.
A new or improved library is a worthy goal. I trust that in deciding whether or not to proceed with the project, and if so at what cost, you will consider the factors I have outlined above.
Lawrence Burnat
Pinehurst
