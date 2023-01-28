My husband and I recently were having breakfast at First Watch in Aberdeen. As usual, service and food were great, but then something happened to make the day even better.
Our waitress, Paula, came over and said we did not have to pay our bill. She said it had been paid anonymously and the payer did not want any recognition. You hear of this happening but to actually experience it was quite remarkable. We had received a random act of kindness and it felt good.
Why did I write this? Hopefully the kindhearted person or persons will read this and accept our sincere gratitude.
Maybe it will give many of us a time of reflection and opportunities to do something for others. Or perhaps it will encourage everyone to slow down and make some other person’s day with a random act of kindness.
Gail Page
Robbins
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
