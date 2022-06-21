Plaudits to Uprising Theatre Company for its wonderful production of “Hamlet” on the Pinehurst Village Green.
In the past they’ve given us fine productions of Shakespearean comedies, but I wondered: Could they stage Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy in this bucolic setting?
Yes, they could, and they did.
We have come to expect fine performances from Jonathan Drahos and Carolanne Marano, and as the usurper King Claudius and his new bride and widow of the deceased (and murdered) king, they both shine — darkly.
Jamonte Madison as Hamlet was unexpected, at least to me. When I first saw him, standing apart in the throne room, young and small, I wondered if he could command the stage.
But command it he did, throughout the five acts of the play. Shakespeare created a complex and perplexing character when he created Hamlet, but as Madison portrayed him I felt that I began to understand him.
The entire cast was excellent, and the staging was imaginative. The portrayal of the dead, of which there are many in this play, was particularly effective.
I hope that Uprising will bring us more tragedies, as well as the comedies they do so well.
Wouldn’t “Macbeth” be a perfect play for our community with its rich Scottish heritage?
Eric Von Salzen
Pinehurst
