About five years ago, when I first came here to live permanently, life was pretty much normal. Although I am prone to healthy skepticism, I still greatly admired the FBI, the CIA, the Department of Justice and the office of the presidency, to name a few. And as a former Marine, I loved being in the company of my military brothers and sisters.
But something has changed. It’s not the same anymore. Once the coronavirus hit, and even before, all normalcy went away.
Oh sure, I still wake up every day in my own house, on my own piece of land. And I still have my gardens and my chickens and my various building projects, all of which make me very happy. But what I don’t have any more is even the slightest bit of trust that I am secure in this situation.
At the risk of sounding too morose, I feel something ominous lurking in the not so distant future, and if it were not for my abiding faith in the Good Lord, I might be afraid.
Now, I am an old man, and I may or may not be around to see how it all turns out.
Don’t get me wrong. I don’t walk around all day with my chin on my chest or with all these dark thoughts invading my mind. I’m just not made that way. But I would be a fool if I did not see what was happening and did not worry for my fellow like-minded countrymen and for my children and grandchildren.
Gone, I’m afraid, are those summer days of toiling in the garden, the Red Sox game in the background, and the pervasive sense that all was right with the world.
James Kenary
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
There's your problem, you have a Red Sox game on in the background. Turn your station to a Yankees game. Aaron Judge will restore your feelings of security.
John Misiaszek
