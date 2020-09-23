A Win Win for All
It seems to me the perfect solution has presented itself in terms of the Given Memorial Library and the Tufts Archives’ need for expansion.
In the Sept. 9 article in The Pilot, the USGA is quoted as saying, “A combined museum and visitor’s center will be housed in the new facilities in Pinehurst.”
Why not move the Tufts Archives to the USGA museum and then expand Given Memorial into the vacated Tufts Archives space?
I am a frequent user of Given Memorial Library and I think this would be a prudent solution to the need for more space for the library while leaving it in the center of Pinehurst, where I feel it belongs.
Tufts Archives would have a home at the USGA museum. It would be a win-win for all involved.
Patricia Tocco
Seven Lakes
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
