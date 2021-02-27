Having moved to Southern Pines at the end of 2018, I wanted to become part of the community, so I volunteered to serve on the Southern Pines Appearance Commission. I was appointed to the board last August.
Being new to the community, my first meeting was about trees and pots and streets I had never seen. I felt lost. But this eclectic group of volunteers and town employees made me feel comfortable, and I do share their obvious love of this special town.
In November, help was needed to take over the Southern Pines Appearance Commission street Christmas tree decorations. The men at the town offices (thank you Jack Taylor, Jeff and Corey) were there to help the newbie. Susan and Paula with the SPAC jumped in to decorate and right then, I knew I belonged.
Joining a new organization can be daunting but when the members include you right away and put faith in your work, it is why you become a volunteer, working together for a cause, and in this case, the beauty of our hometown.
Gigi Walter
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.