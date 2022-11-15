I have worked for the public in the educational sector for 40 years in many counties in North Carolina and Maryland. Community involvement was an integral part of my professional responsibilities.
This last election, there was a lack of examination of policies. Instead, remarks such as “baby killers,” “Democratic demons,” disdain for professional educators and comments about Jesus and the Bible instructed voter selection were part of the conversation.
Citizens and candidates used accusations to define their opposition without healthy examination of ideas. Neither side listened.
As a volunteer at early voting and on Election Day, I was disappointed at the vitriol and lack of respect. Returns and exit polls in other areas of North Carolina and the nation have proven to be far more moderate and measured.
By rejecting lies of election fraud, recognizing the attempted overthrow of the government and confronting misinformation concerning the right of choice, good political discourse is possible assuming we all believe in a democratic system.
It appears that the national parties are beginning to realize that the mainstream voter wants a two-party system with viable candidates that will accept election results and work collectively for the public good. Hopefully Moore County will follow their lead in the next election cycle and manage party politics and the candidates better.
Deborah Wilson
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
