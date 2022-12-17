I add my voice to that of many others so proud of The Pilot for its fair and balanced coverage of both local and national news. A small local newspaper with greater integrity would be extremely hard to find.
Like many of your readers, I feel so fortunate to be living in beautiful Southern Pines, and much of that gratitude stems from the feeling of wholesomeness that I experience being part of a community where the local paper lends voice to those who have no voice or very little influence.
The Pilot contributes significantly to my personal sense of pride knowing that we Southern Piners care for others, not for ourselves alone.
Newspapers, particularly local papers, are finding it extremely difficult to stay afloat during these difficult times. But The Pilot endures. Thank you!
Tom Williams
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
