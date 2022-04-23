In her latest failed attempt as arbiter of historical truth, Joyce Reehling wrote on April 3 that it’s a myth the Confederacy was not guilty of treason. In her July 21, 2020 column she claimed that the phrase “all men are created equal” was in the Constitution when it is actually in the Declaration of Independence.
I believe misquoting the Constitution disqualifies anyone from lecturing the rest of us on the importance of historical truth. In true Franz Kafka style, Reehling believes that one state legally abolishing a union with another state, then defending itself from invasion by that state constitutes treason.
Unfortunately, legal precedent such as United States vs. John Brown established that invading a state and murdering its citizens constitutes treason, which is why Confederate leaders were never tried. What honor can be found in a union of states when membership is mandated by threats of violence? The moment Lincoln decided to force the Southern states back into the union by slaughtering its citizens and burning their homes, the United States became no better than the Soviet Union.
In Vladimir Putin’s attempt to “restore the Union” he has declared Ukraine a part of Russia and therefore it has no right to independence. He has stated that any resistance to his invasion by the people of Ukraine constitutes treason.
If Putin ever decided to retire to Pinehurst and write a regular column in The Pilot, he would certainly be in good company.
Thomas Mattocks, Pinebluff
