I am writing to The Pilot to let readers know about vote411.org, the comprehensive voters’ guide from The League of Women Voters.
The 2020 election marks the first time I will be voting in a national election in North Carolina, having moved here in 2017. I am still not totally familiar with all of the state and local candidates, their platforms, and even some offices that will be on the ballot. How can I make knowledgeable decisions? Enter vote411.org.
Simply enter your ZIP code and vote411 provides personalized voting information. The website tells you how to register and what’s on your ballot as well as dates and locations for early voting, and your polling place on Nov. 3. It even has the dates of upcoming debates and forums.
But the most helpful part for me is the candidate information section. I can learn about candidates running for office in the state and in Moore County and where they stand on issues. All of the responses come directly from the candidates, and are unedited.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that was founded in 1920, shortly after women won the right to vote. They have been “Empowering Voters and Defending Democracy” for the last 100 years. I am a proud League member and vote411.org has empowered me to vote responsibly and in that way defend our democracy. Give it a try.
Marcy Katzman
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.