I am writing to The Pilot to let readers know about vote411.org, the comprehensive voters’ guide from The League of Women Voters.

The 2020 election marks the first time I will be voting in a national election in North Carolina, having moved here in 2017. I am still not totally familiar with all of the state and local candidates, their platforms, and even some offices that will be on the ballot. How can I make knowledgeable decisions? Enter vote411.org.

Simply enter your ZIP code and vote411 provides personalized voting information. The website tells you how to register and what’s on your ballot as well as dates and locations for early voting, and your polling place on Nov. 3.  It even has the dates of upcoming debates and forums.

But the most helpful part for me is the candidate information section. I can learn about candidates running for office in the state and in Moore County and where they stand on issues.  All of the responses come directly from the candidates, and are unedited.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that was founded in 1920, shortly after women won the right to vote.  They have been “Empowering Voters and Defending Democracy” for the last 100 years. I am a proud League member and vote411.org has empowered me to vote responsibly and in that way defend our democracy. Give it a try.

Marcy Katzman

Pinehurst

