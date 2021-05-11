It’s frustrating — probably “maddening” is a better word — for those of us who have taken this pandemic seriously to then hear from people claiming their “right” to refuse a vaccination or take any other precautions in an attempt to curb this virus.
Wouldn’t it be interesting if, somehow, insurance companies could refuse medical reimbursement for COVID-related medical costs should those anti-vaxxers require treatment.
I propose they be given until, let’s say Aug. 31, 2021, to be vaccinated. After that date, those requiring medical care for COVID who can’t demonstrate proof of vaccination should be refused medical reimbursement by their insurance carriers. Short of that, as insurance companies are required to make payments, my premiums will increase and I really do not wish to pay for your “right” not to be vaccinated.
John Misiaszek
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.