Glenda Clendenin will soon retire as elections supervisor. Moore County will be losing a dedicated, loyal, hardworking and honest employee.
As a former board member, I have watched Glenda in action for years. The pressure of the political parties, the State Board of Elections, the voting public and her self-driven motivation for excellence has been incredible at times.
Yet, with patience, dignity and the truth she has risen to all demands, time and time again. There have been pompous candidates, disgruntled voters and impatient folks demanding attention immediately, and she has always answered calmly and efficiently.
When Election Day is weeks away, Glenda has routinely started her days at 4 a.m. and gone until late in the evening. After one election, a count had to be done on election night. As we counted votes through the night, at about 3 a.m. Glenda laid down on the concrete floor and slept for about 20 minutes. At seven the following morning, we completed the process and went home to bed, except for Glenda. She completed the work day and left that evening at 5:30.
Prior to an election, Glenda will have visited each precinct to ensure that the facility is ADA compliant and there is adequate parking. She will have met with all the people responsible for each building. When the machines go out from the elections building to the precincts, she is most likely in one of the delivery trucks.
When members of the board go to state meetings, invariably we hear, “You have Glenda. Lucky you.”
Glenda reminds board members that we need to work closely with county government, stay politically neutral within the Board of Elections and be cognizant, always, of taking care of the voters of Moore County.
Susan Adams
West End
I second your editorial. Glenda is a classy lady.
