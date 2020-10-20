I am a native North Carolinian and registered unaffiliated voter. Over the last decade, I have witnessed in my beloved Tar Heel State the Republican legislature’s gerrymandering of our congressional districts to provide an 10-3 advantage for their party in a state that is about equal in party registration.
Extreme gerrymandering also occurred in drawing state districts in order to minimize the impact of minority voters. The courts ruled that it was done “with surgical precision.” In the South, we call this “cheatin’.”
At the national level, I have witnessed the Republican Party select — from a cadre of qualified candidates for president — the most unqualified individual among the choices, in both experience and temperament.
Americans are now dying in record numbers from a virus that he himself contracted. Yet he constantly misleads the citizenry about its severity and simply wishes it away. Entire websites are devoted to keeping tabs on his false and misleading statements. He is fraudulent from his hair color to his bone spurs. In the South, we call this “lyin’.”
As a 30-year resident of the peaceful and lovely village of Whispering Pines, I recently experienced three political signs being stolen from my front yard. The police officer I spoke with confirmed that no Republican signs were being stolen. In the South, we call this “stealin’.”
Apparently, cheating, lying and stealing provide the tripod of support upon which the Grand Old Party now rests. Lincoln would be so proud.
Larry Allen
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
