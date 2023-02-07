The solution to the Pinehurst Traffic Circle debacle is to control speed. Existing is a .3 tenths of a mile circle with five ingress and five egress points. You also have five 35 mph roads leading into it. After spending five minutes in line to get into the circle, it is only human nature to want to get on with your trip. So you enter the circle and immediately speed up, creating a smaller entry space at the next ingress. It only takes one hesitant driver to create a backup. My suggestion is to limit the speed leading into the circle and for 1/2 mile on the ingress roads to 25 mph. I have done this a few times to give everyone a little space, and it seems to allow a normal flow of traffic. At 25 mph, the average number of vehicles entering in front of me was 7.5, in the .3 mile circumference. Stop the aggression in the circle and ease the problem.
Bill Bankovich
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.