On Monday, thousands of children, teachers, support staff and administrators will begin the 2022 school year locally and, indeed, across our great state.
It could be argued that now, more so than at any other point in recent memory, is a key moment for the “entire village” to demonstrate unwavering support and vigilance in ensuring that our schools remain safe havens, are academically productive and are relentless in striving to achieve high levels of equity for each and every student each and every day.
Regardless of any and all issues surrounding the seemingly never-ending separation of church and state debate, it is my informed belief that it would be both worthwhile and appropriate if we paused for a moment and lifted our entire educational community up in prayer as they begin the 2022 year.
Ray Brayboy
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
