This week I am once again heartened by the words and actions of Moore County School Board Chair Libby Carter. On Tuesday night, she exemplified professional, effective and steady leadership throughout another challenging meeting of the Board of Education.
Ms. Carter ensured fair and orderly opportunities for members of the public to express their views, and she kept the business of the meeting focused on the substantive items on the agenda rather than being derailed by peripheral matters introduced by members of the board bent on undermining the process.
Then on Wednesday morning I read her column in the Opinion section of The Pilot, “Critics Distort Our Learning Data for Their Own Political Agendas.” In this clear and thorough presentation of a complicated and often misunderstood topic, Ms. Carter outlines the state-required system of End of Grade and End of Course tests.
More important, she explains why selectively taking individual bits of data out of context cannot provide an accurate assessment of teaching and learning in our schools. Beyond that, she cautions us to be alert to cynical manipulation of fragmentary information into inflammatory soundbites.
As she notes in a sentence that could be applied to every significant issue that comes before the board — and in so many other areas of our lives — “The reality, however, is that it’s not that simple.”
As we hope for a safe and productive year, let’s take full advantage of our own education: Support all our students and the school board by devoting enough time to read and enough energy to think.
Bob Howell
Southern Pines
