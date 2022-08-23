Like most everyone out there, my mailbox is being loaded daily with campaign materials that do not influence my vote one iota, and they usually hit the trash immediately.
However, one came yesterday that really ticked me off. Full page, full color, bold print, front and back and a large photo of the incumbent candidate’s opponent for State Senate.
It accuses this opponent of “profiting from higher gas prices,” as he owns an oil company. It is not the local owners/distributors that control the price of oil but the refineries and foreign suppliers.
How disgusting that politicians choose to mudsling and try to divert the voter’s attention with negative advertising. I had previously voted for the one who is now bashing his opponent instead of standing on his own merits.
As for me and my vote, we will be looking for a candidate who stands on his own platform without attempting to smear his opponent. Negative campaigns are so very tacky.
Jeanne Dennis
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.