A reader recently cited a definition of woke as being “well informed” and made the leap that therefore “anti-woke” must be a state of ignorance. As is typical of woke culture, the writer stopped reading as soon as he found information that supported his position.
Had he read further he would have seen that Merriam-Webster also defines “woke” as politically liberal, especially in a way that is considered unreasonable or extreme.
The dictionary doesn’t define anti-woke, so let’s look at the actions of woke culture to determine what it might mean. Woke culture espouses freedom of speech, but they have shown that it only applies when your speech aligns with their beliefs; if it doesn’t, they will shout you down.
Black lives matter, but they have no problem that thousands of unborn Black babies are aborted every year. If a minority person expresses conservative political views, they are immediately dismissed by woke people as “Uncle Toms,” a racist term that harkens back to the horrible days of slavery.
They support women’s rights but also support allowing transgender biological males to compete against them in sports, all but assuring the playing field is skewed away from women.
They shout “my body, my choice” but they are okay letting men make decisions about a woman’s body where vaccines are concerned.
They rail against the 1 percent, but instead of holding universities that earn millions of dollars overcharging for education responsible for loan forgiveness, they are happy to make middle- and lower-class taxpayers foot the bill.
I could go on, but it should already seem clear that anti-woke is a state of anti-hypocrisy, not ignorance.
Maureen Stewart
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.