The dichotomy on the May 19 Opinion pages of The Pilot was striking.
On one hand the Editorial Board took to task the concept of opposing teaching the Critical Race Theory in our schools, while on the next page columnist John Hood made an eloquent case for why the theory is bunk and should not be taught.
By weight of argument Hood carried the issue. Perhaps the editorial writers did not have the opportunity to read his column before picking up their pen?
Thomas Adams
Southern Pines
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
