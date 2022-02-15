Regarding Connie Lovell’s recent column in The Pilot, I have never missed voting in my 74 years and have never questioned the integrity of our electoral system, with the exception of our history of the disenfranchisement of Black Americans.
It was not until the appearance of Donald Trump that this has become an issue.
The one-third who now think it is unfair are his supporters — what a surprise.
That said, I was willing to read her piece until she chose to quote Cleta Mitchell, who was on the call with Trump when he called the Georgia secretary of state to ask him to “find votes.”
I would think any input Mitchell has about election integrity would be highly questionable.
Ellen V. Pearsall, Wilmington
By comparing public records of deaths and voting in Moore County in November 2020 I was able to document 21 dead voters, nearly all registered Democrats. All it takes is one vote to change the outcome of an election. We now also know that Cooper was soundly defeated by Forrest on Election Day. But he won on a slim margin due to Mail-in ballots which are highly vulnerable to election fraud. These in turn were made possible by last-minute changes to election law rammed through by Cooper. Clear evidence of a stolen election.
