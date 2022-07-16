Most complaints about short-term rentals come from residents that live here full time. Most of the rental properties are owned by part-time residents. Having been on both sides of this situation, I understand the various problems.
It is too easy because there are no penalties
The owner of a rental just makes a contract with VRBO or Airbnb and is happy when the building is occupied and they receive their check, which covers the expenses for the property. The renter puts up a security deposit against damages, and everybody is happy. The owner seldom converses with the renter, does not know who they are or what their plans are. If there is a problem, it’s the agency’s fault for renting the property to some unruly persons.
The neighbor’s problem probably only occurs when one renter out of 10 proceeds to get loud and “party hearty.”
My suggestion to this problem is this:
Pinehurst has laws and ordinances pertaining to drugs, disorderly conduct, noise violations after hour,. etc.
If this is occurring, homeowners should call police or take photos. Then, file a complaint requiring the homeowner and the plaintiff to show up in the magistrate’s office to explain how this happened.
If the renter does not present himself or his legal representative, there would be a fine levied against the property: $1,000 plus court costs. Let the homeowner be irate with their rental agency. They are in business to rent these homes to responsible adults.
Full-time residents should not be subjected to a continued disregard for their peace of mind.
Bill Bankovich
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
