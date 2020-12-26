The Pilot protests too much. Over the past two weeks, The Pilot has been repeatedly attacking our local congressmen for expressing skepticism about the outcome of the recent national election.
While not an enthusiastic supporter of President Trump’s demeanor, I do strongly support most of his policies and strongly believe that he has been most unfairly treated by the Democratic Party and their many allies in the media.
As one of the 74.2 million people who voted for Trump, I am also one of the estimated 58 million people who believe something was just not quite right about the voting procedures and vote counting procedures allowed during the recent election.
It would seem to me that a news organization, as I believe The Pilot purports to be, should support investigation and, ultimately, full disclosure about the conduct of an election that has generated so many questions and so much suspicion. Everything may be fine, but right now I am skeptical.
George Rhodes
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
