I would like to congratulate Robert C. Gebhardt on the excellent letter he wrote in the Oct. 14 edition of The Pilot. Since her death, I was beginning to think that Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a saint and wondered why.
I remember very well the things she said on July 12, 2016, about Donald Trump and wondered why a sitting Supreme Court Justice would behave in such a way. She apologized after being taken to task by the chief justice.
I guess she was so sincere in her apology that she gave it another shot on her deathbed. I hope and pray that she will be forgiven for her discretions and rest in peace.
Lou Ferretti
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
