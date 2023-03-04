Periodically I count the number of open licensed teaching positions in Moore County Schools. I recently counted a whopping 62 positions open, some from as far back as September 2022. I assume HR keeps the postings up-to-date.
This should ring the alarm bells as the school board stumbles. By the way, there are 12 open positions at Crain’s Creek Middle. Appalling. Keep in mind, I counted just licensed teaching positions, not school counselors, principals, speech therapists or any other licensed positions. Never mind all the other positions open.
Something stinks, and it starts at the top. Our schools have served our county well over the years, so what has changed? The current board likes to crow loudly about what they will do about safety. Well, what has been done?
They are so full of their political witch hunts, they have forgotten the vision of the schools: “We strive to be the standard for excellence in education in North Carolina.” The mission statement: “All students will graduate with the skills, knowledge, character and education to become proud and successful citizens of the United States of America.” Can’t do it without teachers.
With all the open positions, what has happened to the quality of education? Our children are suffering. Without highly qualified teachers in the classroom, our children are not receiving the education they require and deserve. Our school board needs to step up and do what our children deserve, provide “excellence in education.”
This is shameful, just shameful.
Maggie Smith
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.