I am thankful to have been a teacher, member and — twice — chair of the Moore County Board of Education, and I currently serve as vice chair.
Our schools must be led by a board that cares about the whole child. Board members must understand that a child with an empty stomach has trouble learning, that economically and socially disadvantaged children often have so much more to learn because they don’t have the same opportunity for nurturing at home. We need members who understand every child has different needs, and that no child should be simply represented as a test score.
Every board member needs to show teachers that they support their efforts and have what they need to be the best. A successful board cannot threaten classroom teachers who innovate, and certainly not harass teachers who speak out. A successful board will encourage and listen and learn from those teaching our children.
Moore County Schools needs board members who will be supportive, not threatening. It needs board members who will listen to all members of the community, not just members of one political party; that’s why we have a nonpartisan election. It is why we need board members who will work constructively with the county commissioners to have schools funded for excellence within the county’s ability to pay.
It is essential that we ignore the lies and innuendos being spread by some members of the current Board of Education — the “Hensley Henchmen” — and select candidates who want to see the Moore County Schools achieve success.
I will cast my votes for Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson for the at-large seats and Pam Thompson for the District 3 seat. Then I will have done my part to ensure a quality education for each child and a supportive workplace for every employee.
Libby Carter, vice chair
Moore County Board of Education
