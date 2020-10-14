I laud the village of Pinehurst for attempting to hold the Holly Arts and Crafts festival. I do have a major concern, however, about the health issues.
I think it is impossible to regulate social distancing and mask wearing, the two most important factors in the fight against COVID. This is exactly the type of event where spreading the disease is likely. The wearing of masks is waning as people get tired of it, which will increase the risk.
The question is, will the Health Department take the risk of spreading the disease or make what is the most prudent, if somewhat unpopular, decision and not allow it? I know I will not be attending this year.
Richard Sarno
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
