I refer to the Aug. 7 editorial. This has to be one of the worst editorials printed so far. There is not even a veiled attempt to convey a balanced view of this issue, just a rude diatribe painting three Pinehurst council members as communists because they are giving weight to the views of village residents and less to the short-term rental investors who are not Pinehurst residents.
Do you wonder why there is a majority council view on this subject and why the dissenting two council members live in a gated community that prohibits STRs? If a prohibition of STRs in single-family areas is totalitarian, why isn’t The Pilot leading the march on Southern Pines and Whispering Pines’ municipal offices to chastise those governments into lifting their prohibition of STRs in single-family areas?
And how about also insulting Pinewild, CCNC and Seven Lakes into changing their bylaws?
People who choose to live in zoned single family areas do not want to live beside unrestricted and unregulated commercial enterprises, with all the noise and externalities that come with them. There are areas zoned for commercial and lodging activities and that is where STRs belong.
My thanks to the three council members who do not take their instructions from Raleigh legislators or from the local paper, also beholden to the real estate industry.
John Webster
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
