I’m glad Congress is working to fix the problem of surprise medical billing. Health care costs are high enough already without having to wonder if you’re going to get slapped with outrageous medical bills weeks or months after receiving treatment.
As with all things, however, there’s a right way and a wrong way to address this issue — I’m just hoping Congress gets this right.
A distinctly wrong approach is being pushed by some in Congress. Called benchmarking, it would attempt to end surprise billing by letting the federal government set rates to physicians. Not only is this an unnecessary intrusion into the marketplace, but it would threaten access to health care in many rural communities across North Carolina and nationwide.
Benchmarking would basically set artificially low rates for physicians, passing on significant losses to our local hospitals and emergency rooms. In rural communities, this could increase provider consolidation rates — driving up costs and eliminating options for patients. That’s the last thing we need.
Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr should help support a more sensible approach to fixing this mess — and fortunately, a far more effective solution has been included in a different Senate bill. This proposal is called Independent Dispute Resolution, and it allows for open, transparent negotiations between insurers and providers. That will keep patients out of the process while ensuring both parties have their say.
Ultimately, the IDR process enables a third-party data to review the facts and contributing factors when out-of-network disputes arise, and make an informed decision based on independent data. This helps keep rates fairly priced and sufficient enough to support ongoing access to care in rural communities.
Plain and simple, IDR is the best chance Congress has fixing surprise medical billing without creating a whole mess of new problems.
Mary Lancaster
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
