In the run-up to the recent drag show at the Sunrise Theater, this newspaper insinuated that those in our community who oppose such immorality were a potential danger. It made use of reports from previous protests in Sanford and a tragic shooting in Colorado to imply that local opponents necessitated a large show of police force, including those on the roof of the theater and even a drone buzzing overhead.
Anyone who attended the protest would have seen an opposition consisting of calm, respectful, middle-aged and senior Christians who did nothing more than pray and read Scriptures that can be found in thousands of Bibles in all area churches.
The show supporters were quite the opposite: loud, vulgar, condescending, childish and blasphemous. Since they all arrived in a group, late, one must wonder if they were bused in from other places, such as Chapel Hill. An apology is on order from The Pilot, the management of the Sunrise Theater and the Southern Pines Town Council for the verbal abuse inflicted on the peaceful protesters by the show supporters.
Better yet, would The Pilot please display a gallery of the posters displayed by both groups, and quote the things said? This will be difficult for the supporters, as much of what they displayed and screamed is not for younger ears to hear, nor older ones, for that matter. To quote the paper’s editors, “They are not who we are.”
Kent Misegades
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
And here I am watching and enjoying Tyler Perry's Madeas' Christmas. Love Madea and Tyler Perry in DRAG!
Do you remember Kent "Sticks and stones will break our bones, but names will never hurt us".?
John Misiaszek
Names? My description John was an accurate use of the English language, being as diplomatic as possible. Were you there? If so, why not repeat for the readers here the precise words used by show supporters and the protesters. I’d be very interested to see how far you get before being censured. Go for it.
I've told you before I wasn't able to make it Kent. And I'll repeat, Sticks and stones. Nobody said you had to be there. That was your choice.
John Misiaszek
