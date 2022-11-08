I appreciate Pinehurst Village Council member Lydia Boesch’s post-facto commentary regarding her “no” vote relating to the short term rental ordinance recently passed.
First, she alludes to recent surveys demonstrating that 95 percent of Pinehurst residents rate the quality of life as excellent or good, which is neither a condemnation nor a justification for STRs. This seems fallacious, as the correlation between a higher number of STR properties and a high satisfaction rate is not causation.
Second, she states her belief that North Carolina law gives all its citizens the fundamental right to rent their property on a short term basis. However, it seems the council has done its homework, shifting away from initial concepts of requiring registration of short-term property rentals, consistent with a similar Wilmington ordinance that was recently struck down. But that case also affirmed the role of local zoning ordinances and development standards to define land use including as applied to STRs.
This is what the council has done in a reasonable response to concerns expressed by citizens on both sides of the issue. This new rational, reasonable and thoughtful ordinance will not keep golfers away from our special community, but should effectively avoid the “Disneyfication” of Pinehurst.
Scott Stanley
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.