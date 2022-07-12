My husband and I retired to Southern Pines from New Jersey, where I was a teacher for 41 years. I began volunteering and tutoring through the Moore County Literacy Council — now called C.A.R.E.S — to fill the void and loss of the teacher in me. My first experiences were with adult learners, a hard-working group on the path to increasing literacy.
This past school year, I transitioned into Southern Middle School as an afterschool tutor for eighth-graders struggling to meet graduation requirements. My contact was Kimberly Edmister, the eighth grade guidance counselor dedicated to helping students succeed.
My teaching career was predominantly spent with struggling students. When I would ask them when things fell apart, their answers were always the same: middle school.
In this age of criticizing teachers, teaching, curriculum, testing and the field of education in general, I was fortunate to view real education in action. I saw respect and responsibility. I saw students in a wonderful and safe haven — friendly and enthusiastic. I would witness teachers and staff greet each student who walked by. Students were happy and engaged.
Southern Middle School is a happy place. Children are engaged in interpersonal communication. It’s obvious they love their school, and at the end of the day, know they can’t wait to return to this environment.
Congratulations to the staff and students of Southern Middle. You are meaningful. Scores or no scores, you matter. Job well done.
Marilee Celestino
Southern Pines
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
