I was surprised by the endorsement of Tom McInnis for state senator by The Pilot. In general, I thought it was a cynical endorsement of many unethical bills proposed by Sen. McInnis during the last three years.
Sen. McInnis introduced legislation to abolish municipal control of our environment to benefit home builder associations. If that had passed, our local commissioners would have lost control of our forests and denuded our trees for over development.
The Woodlake dam issue was a scandalous and illegal idea to make taxpayers pay for a breached dam in a gated community. Neither the deluded lakefront residents for whom this was aimed nor the taxpayers have any ownership over this lake or dam. The tax-delinquent German company does. The bill he got passed has not been approved for development by Moore County commissioners.
As for the U.S. Golf Association headquarters in Pinehurst, that was not his decision in large part. We still don’t know if that will be a crony deal which benefits a few.
I think Helen Probst Mills was treated badly by the endorsement of her opponent. Ms. Mills has many practical gifts and she has more ethics than Sen. McInnis. As for a major player, he is still a back bencher in North Carolina politics.
The Pilot does not have a great track record with its Pinehurst endorsements.
Kevin Lewis
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
