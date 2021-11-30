I was saddened to read recently that the Biden administration has approved leasing an area twice the size of Florida for offshore drilling.
How can we allow this to happen? Haven’t we caused enough damage to our planet, suffering from oil leaks that have had devastating effects on wildlife and pollution of our oceans and seas?
How could we go and participate in a world global conference to curtail carbon dioxide emissions and then turn around and give permission to oil companies to dig up our oceans? Do we not care about what our children and grandchildren will be facing in the future ?
A. Badawy
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
