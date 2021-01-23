With all that our country is experiencing, I had to take the time to share that our Simon Funeral Home staff was coordinated through the Moore County Health Department, via Jeanie Garcia, to receive our COVID-19 vaccines.
We had 11 staff members opt to receive it. We had an appointment scheduled for our team, our temperatures were checked upon arrival, paperwork and identifications verified, and things went very smoothly.
The administering of the shot itself was just part of the process; it required the entire health department staff working as a team. We salute our Moore County Health Department heroes: Judy Conway, Sharon Boone, Edwina Brisbon, Jeanie Garcia, Betsy Ring, Carmen Steadwell, April Grant, Janice Mercer, Becky De’Rose, Angela Williams, Laura Denning, Dina Viburs, and Jeanette Ellorda.
Elaine Simon
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
