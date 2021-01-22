I’m a registered nurse in the emergency department here in Pinehurst. After many months of worshipping from home on Sunday mornings and playing church services over my phone while at work, I decided it was safe enough to return to church in person.
Recently, I attended Grace Church in Southern Pines, as I had for many months prior to the pandemic. I was absolutely disgusted with what I experienced.
My husband and I sat on the back row, as to stay as distanced as possible from other church goers, obviously in an effort to protect both ourselves and those around us. Out of nearly 100 people, including the pastor, church volunteers, and worship team, my family (and maybe 10 other people) were the only ones wearing a mask and social distancing.
I don’t understand how this community can say that they support their “health care heroes” while not even doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Regardless of your outlook on the virus, the realization is that people are dying on a daily basis from COVID; healthy people, millennials, grandmothers, brothers, sisters, all races, all ethnicities, all ages.
When my coworkers and I walk into work, we risk our lives and the lives of our families. We exhaust ourselves becoming drenched in sweat, our patient’s bodily fluids, and deal with things that are unimaginable. We go 12+ hours without peeing, taking a break, and usually without eating.
I don’t expect the community to understand everything we go through, but I expect a community who uses common sense.
We’re ER nurses; we were built for this and we’ve handled much worse. Just realize that the next time you’re cussing in our faces about waiting hours to be seen, it’s because our hospital has reached capacity with COVID patients because of your selfishness and stupidity.
Meghan Barnes
Candor
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Thank you. I whole heartedly agree.
Well said. Those that profess their constitutional rights are violated if they have to wear a mask are nothing more than selfish, self centered individuals who have no concept of community and the responsibility that entails.
Thank You so much Meghan for sharing your thoughts. I have lived in Moore County for over 30 years and cannot understand how so many people can be so unkind and thoughtless. It's so frustrating that people can't do something that is so simple.
