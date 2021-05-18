In a Clint Eastwood movie, his character asks, “Do you feel lucky today?” If you have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19, then perhaps you should ask yourself the same question.
I understand the concerns over a life-threatening reaction, but before you dismiss the vaccine, please look at the 2019 North Carolina death risks you accept, probably some without a thought.
- 2,414 drug overdose deaths, or one in every 4,350 residents;
- 1,602 motor vehicle deaths, or one in every 6,554 residents;
- 1,430 firearm deaths, or one in every 7,343 residents; and
- 679 homicides, or one in every 15,464 residents.
In fact the four leading causes of death in the U.S. are: poisonings, falls (especially over age 65), motor vehicle accidents, and choking.
Few of us consider we could die driving or dining in our favorite eatery. Yet we irrationally reject vaccinations because of eight cases of a rare vaccine complication, with 17 clot episodes with three deaths in 8 million people, or one event for every 470,588 doses.
And there are two other vaccines available that have not had clot problems at all. So far, without vaccinations, 12,651 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19, or one in every 830 residents. Nationwide, there has been one COVID-19 death for every 550 residents.
You do the math. Do you feel lucky today?
Matt Farina
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.