Gov. Roy Cooper, by declaring a state of emergency, created the “state of emergency” that led to the run on gas.
In a gas line last week, I polled 10-12 who were in line. All were there due to the declaration; only two of those were even aware Colonial had been hacked, and they indicated they would not have come for gas except for the declaration.
This is another fine example of bureaucrats making decisions with absolutely no feel for how regular people will respond.
Barrett S. McGrath
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
