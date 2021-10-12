There’s a large pine tree hanging precariously across the street at the Southern Pines Post Office. It weeps with sap from all the times it has been hit.
I don’t understand why someone from the city hasn’t recognized the problem and dealt with it. I go into the town building next door and ask to notify someone of the pending problem. After wasting 10 minutes while someone tries to find a number to call, I simply walk out muttering, “Well, just let it fall, and the city can deal with the lawsuit.”
Don’t you sometimes wonder why things that need tending to just keep getting overlooked? This is a no-brainer. Take the tree down before someone gets hurt.
Norma Moody Faulk
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.