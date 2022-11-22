When the U.S. Supreme Court originally ruled on Roe vs. Wade, abortion became a legal choice for women as a national policy. This finding was made without sufficient consideration of the right to life of a child following conception, leaving the choice of carrying the child to full term or having a legal abortion.
Recently, the court overturned its original finding from 1973 that established the constitutional right to abortion by giving individual states the power to set their own abortion laws. Without regard to any state’s current respective restrictions (or lack thereof) on abortions, I would like to propose that the individual state legislative bodies consider promoting adoption.
I was adopted when I was 3 days old. My adoptive parents were involved during my natural mother’s pregnancy, and I feel that this process, as opposed to abortion, provides a significantly better societal outcome. This would generally provide loving parents with the means and desire to raise a child. Secondly, this adoption process would make more babies available to the couples who desire them.
Lastly and possibly the most poignant, how many people like Robert Frost, JFK, Thomas Edison and too many others to name would we now allow into this world rather than end their life before it can really begin?
George LeFavor
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Yes! Absolutely! States need to up their game and willingly support and even establish adoption organizations. Maybe with the help of the religious community. As Tax Free institutions they should be able to contribute a lot more to this effort and help pregnant women find families for the children they didn't want.
Not everyone wants to be a parent especially for those young teen girls who were forced to have sex by overly excited and energetic males and then ended up pregnant.
It's actually the males' responsibility to keep women from getting pregnant because after all, no sperm, no babies! Wouldn't birth control for men be so much easier and not seen as preventing the fertilization of a baby in a woman's womb? Maybe a monthly shot required for all men. I think that would be worth looking into for the solution of preventing pregnancies. Then no one has to put any money into adoption agencies.
