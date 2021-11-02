When people say, “Just let the billionaires pay their fair share and we can afford anything,” it just means that there is a fundamental lack of understanding of what a “billionaire” is.
First, I just heard that there are about 675 billionaires in the United States. That does not mean that they “earn” $1 billion per year; it means that, over their lifetimes, they have accumulated assets worth a billion dollars more than what they owe. Thus, they have paid taxes on their wealth as it was accumulated.
You may say they did not pay enough taxes, but I would bet that they followed the tax laws as passed by Congress. If you have a problem with what they have paid, talk to your congressman about a flat tax, but keep in mind they pay on income, not wealth.
Patrick McLaughlin
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
