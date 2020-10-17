Mitch Lancaster’s decision to inform the Southern Pines Town Council about not wearing a mask is typical of the craziness of life in America these days.
I think this useless controversy stems from the wrong-headed thinking and actions of the present administration that have turned life with COVID-19 into a political issue. It has polarized formerly sensible people to become rebellious about an immensely important health issue that’s been supported by the medical community — the people who know something about this — now opposed by the people who think they know something about coping with the virus.
If this bent wasn’t so dangerous, along with the generalized polarization over the COVID guidelines and people making them into a human rights or personal freedom issue, it would be funny. But it’s not, it’s a misplaced reaction regarding personal freedoms in the face of death.
Bob Katrin
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
