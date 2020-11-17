President Trump’s recent behavior is disgusting. While one might expect a certain amount of whining from a bully who does not get his way, the attempt to discredit our democratic system of selecting leaders was not only unpatriotic but also a repudiation of his oath of office.
The script for Trump’s campaign of misinformation and lies sounds like something originated by Russian intelligence rather than by the U.S. president and his advisors.
The American people have sent a clear message to the apprentice president: You’re fired.
David Jenkins
Southern Pines
