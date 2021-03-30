Since when has the concept of social responsibility and concern for the greater good become passe? To listen to the arguments for not wearing masks, you would think that government wants to strip persons of their freedoms and is out to have small business fail.
The mask mandates will end. Recently, with the availability of COVID vaccines, mask restrictions have been eased. People will soon resume their “normal” lifestyles and small businesses will recover.
Mr. Rayes of Pinehurst, in his recent “No More Mandates” opinion, indicated that 90 percent of the COVID deaths are persons 65 and older. Considering that he is a resident of a town where nearly 70 percent of people are over 65 years old, I’m surprised that he is not in favor of making the simple gesture of wearing a mask to protect his neighbors (and himself).
Over 500,000 people have died from COVID who should have lived longer, perhaps much longer. I am fully vaccinated but, for now, I’ll continue to wear my mask to protect others.
George Kessler
Pinehurst
