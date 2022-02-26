I must take umbrage with Joyce Reehling's recent column "Change the Roll Please." As a man with MPB (male pattern blindness) who has been married for 50 years, I know that women use at least 10 times as much toilet paper as men. Therefore, the likely culprit for the Toilet Roll Amnesia (TRA) mentioned is most likely to be a woman.

Next, when I look in the refrigerator, I know what I'm looking for and where it is because I put it there. But my wife will put things in there willy nilly and move my items several inches, thus making them invisible. This forces me to always ask for help.

When she borrows a tool such as a screwdriver, she either forgets to replace it or, worse, puts it in the wrong place, thus forcing me to buy a new one.

Going to the grocery store with a list is the worst. Finding bread, milk or a steak is not a problem, since I know where they are located. But what about "dried Mediterranean apricots?" Only God, the stocking clerk or a woman patron can find them.

I solve this problem by entering a likely aisle and waiting until there is a woman nearby, then saying, "I have man eyes. Can you please help me find XYZ?” Usually they look around and point at the item, which is within three feet of where I have been searching for 10 minutes.

So Joyce, we don't do these things on purpose and we can't be trained. (I do put the seat down.) I guess it's that hunter/gatherer thing.

Alan Curtis, Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

