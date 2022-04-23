As an employee of a gas station in the area, I have to say that people have really let me down.
First, it’s these stickers with Joe Biden that people keep applying on pumps without any consideration for the people who are only trying to make an honest living.
The tape takes forever to scrape off and it takes us away from important things like making sure bathrooms are clean or stocking or many other things we have to do.
I am not asking for much, but could the stickers just stop already? We just want to make an honest living and go home just like you.
And could you maybe spit a little less tobacco juice on the ground where people have to walk? Maybe put that cup with half a drink in it in the trash? Could ya empty it so I don’t have to wear the smell of trash home with me?
Like I say, I really am not asking for a lot. A little kindness goes a long way and you will get more smiles from those gas station attendants who are working themselves to the bone for you, not ourselves.
Tina Morris, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
