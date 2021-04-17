In this time of constant exposure to media accounts of malicious acts, acts of kindness are particularly important. I benefited from one such act.
Recently I stopped at the Mill Creek Pizzeria to buy a pizza. Upon ordering, I realized that I only had enough money to partially cover my order. Earlier that day I had rearranged my wallet and had forgotten to put back my credit card.
When my pizza arrived, the clerk refused to take my partial payment because the pizza was “on the house.”
Being one who likes to pay bills in full, I nevertheless left with a positive feeling that I had experienced someone going the extra mile for me.
Ted Weatherly
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
