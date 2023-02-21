Volunteer litter pickers and groups such as Adopt a Highway and Keep Moore County Beautiful cringe with frustration every year at phone book distribution time. Why can’t the books be distributed like PineStraw magazine? Stack them at the post offices, libraries, etc. for folks to pick up, if they actually want them.
Given the percentage of books that are left behind as wet, heavy, cumbersome litter, it might be surprising to the publishers how few are actually used and wanted.
The problem is especially egregious in horse country, where they end up rotting in a wet ditch at every trail head or farm track, spoiling our scenic dirt roads and spooking green horses on windy days. This is a heartfelt plea for everyone to stop littering, most especially phone book publishers and distributors.
Sue Smithson
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
